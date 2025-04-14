Mike Rogers making second attempt at U.S. Senate seat from Michigan

Man fatally stabbed in Southfield; $10k in retail merchandise stolen in Birmingham; more top stories

Republican Mike Rogers is making a second bid to the U.S. Senate, announcing his campaign for the 2026 race.

"It was Michigan that sent President Trump to the White House — and it will be Michigan that sends him the backup he needs in the U.S. Senate," his announcement said.

Rogers, a former congressman, had run in the 2024 race in which he lost to the current senator, Democrat Elissa Slotkin. That seat opened up after former senator Debbie Stabenow announced she was stepping down.

The 2026 race is considered open as current senator Gary Peters is not running again. Michigan state senator Mallory McMorrow announced her candidacy as a Democrat on April 3.

Rogers is described in the campaign announcement as "a conservative fighter with a proven track record of delivering for Michigan."

"He will refocus schools on education, invest in skilled trades, and strengthen national security by countering cyber security threats from countries like Russia, China, and Iran. He will also work with President Trump to bring manufacturing jobs back home, lower costs for hardworking families, and protect social security," the announcement said.

Rogers grew up in Livingston County. He graduated from Howell High School and Adrian College. He first worked at a factory in Michigan and then served in the U.S. Army. He also worked as an FBI agent.

His political career started in 1994 when he became a state senator. He ran in 2000 for a U.S. Congressional seat, where he served on the House Energy and Commerce Committee and chair of the House Intelligence Committee.

Rogers went into the private sector roles in 2015.