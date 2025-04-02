Wayne County health director Abdul El-Sayed resigns; considering "future opportunity"

Police save 8 from Farmington Hills house fire; threat of severe weather tonight; other top stories

The health director of Wayne County, Michigan, will leave his county responsibilities at the end of the day Thursday.

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed made that decision "as he considers a future opportunity in Michigan," Wednesday's announcement from Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans said.

It was not made public what his next step would be. El-Sayed had run in the Democratic primary for the Michigan governor seat in 2018.

El-Sayed was both the director of the Department of Health, Human and Veterans Services and the Health Officer for Wayne County. Kennyle Johnson, the current chief of staff for the Department of Health, Human and Veterans Services, will serve as interim director. Dr. Avani Sheth, the chief medical officer and division director of clinical care services, will serve as interim health officer.

"This is bittersweet," El-Sayed said in the statement. "I am deeply grateful to County Executive Evans for giving me the opportunity to serve under his leadership, mentorship, and guidance. None of the incredible innovations we've pushed forward would have been possible without his vision."

El-Sayed had previously served as Detroit's health commissioner and is an internationally known public health expert and health care advocate. Before his public service work, he was a tenure-track faculty member at Columbia University.

He took the Wayne County job with the assignment of creating a comprehensive strategy supporting the health and wellbeing of local residents.

The resulting Well Wayne 2025 campaign included an air quality monitoring program and a partnership to provide eyeglasses for children attending lower-income schools.

El-Sayed also was involved with Wayne County's restructuring of Juvenile Youth Services and relocation of the Criminal Justice Complex.

"Dr. El-Sayed has been a great partner in transforming my goal of making Wayne County the best place to live a healthy life into bold, innovative action," Evans said. "His leadership, creativity and deep commitment to equity have shaped programs that will benefit our residents for generations to come. Wayne County is stronger and healthier because of Abdul's work. We are grateful for his service and wish him continued success."