Abdul El-Sayed announces campaign for U.S. Senate seat from Michigan Dr. Abdul El-Sayed of Ann Arbor has announced his candidacy for Michigan's U.S. Senate seat in the 2026 election. El-Sayed is entering what is expected to be a crowded race, with current Senator Gary Peters stepping down at the end of the current term. Others who have declared include Republican Mike Rogers and Democrat Mallory McMorrow.