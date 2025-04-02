Mallory McMorrow announces bid for U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Peters

Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow has declared her candidacy for the 2026 U.S. Senate race as a Democrat.

"We need new leaders in Washington. I'm running for Senate to be one," said McMorrow, who represents Michigan's eighth district.

McMorrow is one of the first to enter the race after current U.S. Senator Gary Peters announced his retirement at the end of this term. Her interest has been discussed for a few weeks.

"In the U.S. Senate, she'll cut through the performative nonsense, stand up to (President) Trump, and work every day to protect our rights and freedoms and give hardworking Michiganders what they need to succeed," the campaign announcement said.

McMorrow was first elected to the state Legislature in 2018 and was chosen Senate Majority Whip for her second term in that office. Her district includes parts of Detroit, Royal Oak, Beverly Hills, along with all of Berkley, Birmingham and Oak Park.

Her efforts included helping to pass gun safety legislation, raising wages and removing an abortion ban from Michigan law. She also helped end the "tampon tax" in Michigan and worked to support struggling businesses after the coronavirus pandemic began.

She also got national attention after an emphatic floor speech in Lansing during 2022, in which she directly addressed political attacks on her and some colleagues.

McMorrow earned a bachelor's degree in industrial design from the University of Notre Dame and worked for more than a decade in product design, media and advertising with a variety of companies.

She and her husband live in Royal Oak with their daughter.