Detroit man sentenced in connection with Oakland County Deputy Bradley Reckling murder case

One of three men charged in connection with the murder of Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy Bradley Reckling was sentenced Wednesday.

Marquis Lamar Goins, of Detroit, pleaded guilty early this month to conducting a criminal enterprise, carjacking, receiving and concealing stolen property (motor vehicle) and felony firearm.

Judge Charise Anderson sentenced Goins to 8 to 30 years in prison for carjacking, consecutive two years on felony firearms charges, 5 to 20 years for conducting a criminal enterprise, and 1 to 5 years for receiving and concealing a motor vehicle, which will be served concurrently with the felony firearm and carjacking sentences.

Goins, along with Raymone Raylee Debose, of Clinton Township, and Karim Blake Moore, also of Clinton Township, was charged in connection with Reckling's murder.

Reckling was shot and killed on June 22, 2024, while investigating a vehicle stolen from the Red Oaks Waterpark in Madison Heights. Authorities say Reckling found the stolen vehicle in Detroit and was behind it when the driver suddenly stopped, and individuals exited the car and opened fire.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard called the shooting an "ambush" and said Reckling was driving an unmarked vehicle that did not have a dashcam.

The deputy began investigating an auto theft ring in November 2023, which Wayne County prosecutors say Goins, Debose and Moore were associated with.

On Tuesday, Debose pleaded guilty to first-degree murder of a police officer and felony firearm, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. As part of his guilty plea, Debose will be sentenced

Debose will be sentenced on Aug. 22.

Moore pleaded guilty on March 17 to conducting a criminal enterprise, receiving and concealing stolen property (motor vehicle) and felony firearm. In May, Moore was sentenced to 3 to 20 years in prison for conducting a criminal enterprise, 2 years for the felony firearms charge, and 1 to 5 years for receiving and concealing a motor vehicle. Moore will serve all sentences consecutively.