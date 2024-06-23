Oakland County sheriff's deputy dies in the line of duty

Parents in Detroit-area school district upset after former Oxford principal hired and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - An Oakland County sheriff's deputy has been killed in the line of duty, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Sunday morning.

The sheriff's office is holding a press conference at noon Sunday and will provide an update.

The circumstances surrounding the incident have not been released at this time.

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter issued the following statement Sunday:

"I am heartbroken to learn of the shooting death of one of our Oakland County Sheriff deputies. Please keep him, his loved ones and county colleagues in your heart today. I've been in contact with Sheriff Bouchard to offer support to sheriff's office employees during this difficult time."

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest updates.