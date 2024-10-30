Watch CBS News
Local News

Watch Live: Wayne County prosecutor provides update on murder of Oakland County Deputy Bradley Reckling

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Live
CBS News Detroit Live

(CBS DETROIT) - Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy is providing an update Wednesday morning on the investigation into the murder of Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy Bradley Reckling

CBS News Detroit is streaming live coverage beginning at 10 a.m. 

Reckling was shot and killed on June 22 while following a vehicle stolen from the Red Oaks Waterpark in Madison Heights. A preliminary investigation shows Reckling located the stolen vehicle in Detroit and was behind it when the driver suddenly stopped and individuals exited the vehicle and opened fire. 

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the shooting was an "ambush." Recking was driving an unmarked vehicle that did not have a dash cam. 

Three individuals were arrested at the scene. Karim Moore, 18, was charged in June in connection to Reckling's murder. Moore was initially charged with three counts of lying to police and one count of resisting arrest, but Wayne County prosecutors dropped one of the lying to police charges

Reckling, 30, was a nine-year veteran of the department and a graduate of Romeo High School. He left behind a wife and three kids, ages five, four and one, with a fourth child on the way.

How to watch Wednesday's news conference

  • What: The Wayne County prosecutor provides an update on the murder of Oakland County Deputy Brad Reckling.
  • Date: Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024
  • Time: 10 a.m. ET
  • Online stream: Live on the player above and on your mobile or streaming device
Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.