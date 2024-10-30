Watch Live: Wayne County prosecutor provides update on murder of Oakland County Deputy Bradley Reckling

(CBS DETROIT) - Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy is providing an update Wednesday morning on the investigation into the murder of Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy Bradley Reckling.

CBS News Detroit is streaming live coverage beginning at 10 a.m.

Reckling was shot and killed on June 22 while following a vehicle stolen from the Red Oaks Waterpark in Madison Heights. A preliminary investigation shows Reckling located the stolen vehicle in Detroit and was behind it when the driver suddenly stopped and individuals exited the vehicle and opened fire.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the shooting was an "ambush." Recking was driving an unmarked vehicle that did not have a dash cam.

Three individuals were arrested at the scene. Karim Moore, 18, was charged in June in connection to Reckling's murder. Moore was initially charged with three counts of lying to police and one count of resisting arrest, but Wayne County prosecutors dropped one of the lying to police charges.

Reckling, 30, was a nine-year veteran of the department and a graduate of Romeo High School. He left behind a wife and three kids, ages five, four and one, with a fourth child on the way.

How to watch Wednesday's news conference

What: The Wayne County prosecutor provides an update on the murder of Oakland County Deputy Brad Reckling.

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024 Time: 10 a.m. ET

10 a.m. ET Online stream: Live on the player above and on your mobile or streaming device