Man charged in fatal shooting of Michigan deputy pleads guilty to first-degree murder

A man who was charged in the fatal shooting of Oakland County Deputy Bradley Reckling has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder of a police officer and felony firearm, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Raymone Debose, of Clinton Township, was accused of killing Reckling on June 22, 2024, during a police investigation in Detroit. The guilty plea comes with a sentence agreement of 33 to 60 years in prison plus two years, according to the prosecutor's office.

Debose was initially charged with murder of a peace officer, receiving and concealing stolen property, four counts of carrying a concealed weapon, three counts of felony firearm, carjacking and conducting a criminal enterprise.

