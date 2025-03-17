Teen pleads guilty in Oakland County Deputy Bradley Reckling murder case

3 teens charged in connection with murder of Oakland County deputy

One of three teens charged in connection with the murder of Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy Bradley Reckling has pleaded guilty.

Karim Blake Moore, 19, of Clinton Township, pleaded guilty Monday to conducting a criminal enterprise, receiving and concealing stolen property (motor vehicle) and felony firearm. Moore entered a guilty plea during a final conference.

Wayne County prosecutors say Moore will be sentenced to three to 20 years in prison as well as two consecutive years for the felony firearm count.

Moore, along with Raymone Raylee Debose, of Clinton Township, and Marquis Lamar Goins, of Detroit, were charged in connection with Reckling's murder.

Reckling, 30, was shot and killed on June 22, 2024, while following a vehicle stolen from the Red Oaks Waterpark in Madison Heights. A preliminary investigation shows Reckling located the stolen vehicle in Detroit and was behind it when the driver suddenly stopped and individuals exited the vehicle and opened fire.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the shooting was an "ambush." Recking was driving an unmarked vehicle that did not have a dash cam.

Prosecutors allege that Debose fired a handgun from the stolen vehicle, fatally striking Reckling.

According to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, Reckling began investigating an auto theft ring in November 2023 that the three suspects were associated with. The theft ring spanned three counties and concluded the night Reckling was killed.

The theft ring resulted in at least four carjackings, four more vehicle thefts and eight counts of weapons charges being carried in the vehicles.

Reckling was a nine-year veteran of the department and a graduate of Romeo High School. He left behind a wife and four children.

Moore will be sentenced on May 2, 2025.