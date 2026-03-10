Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond reportedly heading to the Chicago Bears

The Detroit Lions are losing another player, this time it's wide receiver and kick returner Kalif Raymond, who is reportedly heading to the Chicago Bears.

NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report that Raymond, 31, agreed to a one-year, $5.1 million deal after five seasons in Detroit.

Raymond, who joined the Lions in 2021, initially signed with the Denver Broncos in 2016. He also joined the New York Jets, Giants and Tennessee Titans before he signed with the Lions.

Raymond was considered a key player in punt returns in Detroit, leading the NFL in punt return yards with 413. He ranked third in punt return average and was also one of six players in the league to log a punt return touchdown.

The Georgia native was named an NFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 15 of the 2022 season and Week 8 of the 2024 season. He was also named AP Second-Team All-Pro as a punt returner in 2022 and 2024.

Raymond would be joining a familiar face, former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who now leads the Bears as head coach.

Other Lions departures include Alex Anazalone to Tampa Bay, Amik Robertson to Washington, D.C. and Roy Lopez to the Cardinals, while Taylor Decker and Graham Glasgow have been released.

The Lions are reportedly adding Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco, who is considered a replacement for David Montgomery after he was traded to the Houston Texans. The team is also reportedly adding Panthers center Cade Mays and Dolphins offensive tackle Larry Borom, a Metro Detroit native.

Meanwhile, the Bears reportedly acquired Bills cornerback Cam Lewis.

The Lions finished their 2025 season with a 9-8 record and were unable to clinch a playoff spot for the first time since the 2022 season. The Bears finished as the No. 1 seed of the NFC North and made it to the Divisional Round before losing to the Los Angeles Rams.