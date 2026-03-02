Detroit Lions release offensive lineman Graham Glasgow

The Detroit Lions are shaking up their offense with the release of offensive lineman Graham Glasgow, the team announced on Monday.

Glasgow. 32, returned to the team in 2023 after three seasons with the Denver Broncos. He was drafted by the Lions in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft. He played 15 games, starting 14 of them in the 2025-2026 season.

In a post on social media, Glasgow said, "I'm grateful for the 7 years I've spent as a Detroit Lion."

"I'm thankful for the great teammates, coaches, and friends I had along the way. I love this city and the fans that have supported me for the better part of a decade. There truly was no place I would have rather been," he added.

Glasgow's release comes on the same day that running back David Montgomery was traded to the Houston Texans. Montgomery, who spent the last three seasons in Detroit, previously played four seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Montgomery was most noted as one-half of the Sonic and Knuckles duo alongside fellow running back Jahmyr Gibbs. He posted on social media Monday afternoon, saying, "It's hard to find the right words for a goodbye like this."

The trade comes after rumors circulated that Montgomery wanted out of Detroit, which he denied on Sunday.