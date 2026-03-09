Detroit Lions reportedly lose Alex Anzalone and Amik Robertson, acquire Cade Mays and Larry Borom

More changes are happening within the Detroit Lions organization after the team reportedly acquired Carolina Panthers center Cade Mays and Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Larry Borom. However, this did not come without losing Alex Anzalone and Amik Robertson to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Washington Commanders, respectively.

NFL insiders Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported the new developments. The major changes come as the Lions traded running back David Montgomery and released offensive lineman Graham Glasgow, while offensive tackle Taylor Decker requested a release.

This comes ahead of the first day of the 2026 season, which is March 11.

Garafolo and Pelissero report that Anzalone agreed to a two-year $17 million contract with Tampa Bay, while Robertson reached a two-year $16 million deal with the Commanders.

Mays, 26, was selected by the Panthers in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft. The free agent played 11 games, starting in two of them, during his rookie season and helped the Panthers rank fifth in rushing attempts and fourth in rushing yards.

Borom, 26, who is a Michigan native, was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft. A graduate of Brother Rice High School in Bloomfield Township, Borom played four seasons with the Bears before he signed with the Dolphins ahead of the 2025 season. While in Miami, he played for 16 games.

Meanwhile, Anzalone, who has been with the Lions since 2021, was considered a pivotal player on the defensive line. He became the first Lions player with 10-plus tackles and three tackles for a loss in a season-opening game and recorded five or more tackles in 30 games straight between 2022 and 2023.

Anzalone suffered a broken forearm in Week 11 of the 2024 season, but returned in Week 18 to help the Lions win the No. 1 seed ahead of the playoffs.

Robertson joined the Lions in 2024 after four seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders and quickly stepped in to help with coverage. He appeared in 17 games in his first season with the Lions, collecting 50 tackles, eight pass defenses, four tackles with a loss and three forced fumbles.

He returned in 2025, logging 52 tackles, 42 of which were solo.

While the Lions are new faces on the field, a familiar face will return on the coaching staff. Retired offensive tackle Dan Skipper will come back to Detroit to serve as an offensive assistant coach.