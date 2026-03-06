Taylor Decker says he's requesting his release from Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker says, "my time as a Lion is coming to an end," as he requests release from the team.

"I fully intended to do it once again, but my time as a Lion is coming to an end. In the weeks since notifying the team of my return, there have been numerous discussions. Many of which were a surprise to me, and we could not find common ground. Therefore I decided to request my release. I am opting for a clean and amicable close to what has been such a beautiful 10 years going to war as a Lion," he said on a social media post issued Friday. "To the fans, a thank you is simply never enough. You drive the game to be the absolute pinnacle competition in our country."

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 4: Taylor Decker #68 of the Detroit Lions hypes up teammates before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Solider Field on January 4, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Todd Rosenberg / Getty Images

Decker said in February that he expected to return for the 2026 season. He had signed a $60 million, three-year extension that put him under contract through the 2027 season as a key player in the franchise's turnaround.

Detroit drafted Decker out of Ohio State with the No. 16 overall pick in 2016. He is a native of Vandalia, Ohio.

The above video originally aired on July 29, 2024.