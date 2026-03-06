Taylor Decker says he's requesting his release from Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker says, "my time as a Lion is coming to an end," as he requests release from the team.
"I fully intended to do it once again, but my time as a Lion is coming to an end. In the weeks since notifying the team of my return, there have been numerous discussions. Many of which were a surprise to me, and we could not find common ground. Therefore I decided to request my release. I am opting for a clean and amicable close to what has been such a beautiful 10 years going to war as a Lion," he said on a social media post issued Friday. "To the fans, a thank you is simply never enough. You drive the game to be the absolute pinnacle competition in our country."
Decker said in February that he expected to return for the 2026 season. He had signed a $60 million, three-year extension that put him under contract through the 2027 season as a key player in the franchise's turnaround.
Detroit drafted Decker out of Ohio State with the No. 16 overall pick in 2016. He is a native of Vandalia, Ohio.
