Bears finalizing deal to make Ben Johnson new head coach, per CBS Sports

CHICAGO (CBS Sports) -- The Chicago Bears on Monday were finalizing a deal with Ben Johnson as their new head coach, CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported.

Since 2022, Johnson has served as offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions. He served in various positions on the coaching staff for three years before that..

The Lions' Johnson-led attacks averaged 29.0 points per game since he became Detroit's OC in 2022, the most in the NFL in that time. The 33.2 points per game they produced in 2024 led the league and was the most in a season in franchise history. Detroit's offense was No. 1 in the NFL in numerous key metrics during his Lions tenure while working with quarterback Jared Goff.

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs led the NFL in scrimmage touchdowns (20) in 2024, and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown earned consecutive first team All-Pro selections in 2023 and 2024 after becoming the first player in Lions history with 100 or more catches, 1,000 or more receiving yards and 10 or more receiving touchdowns in consecutive seasons.

Before joining the Lions, Johnson spent several seasons with the Miami Dolphins. He joined the Dolphins in 2012 as an offensive assistant coach, and was promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach, assistant wide receivers coach, and finally wide receivers coach by 2018.

Johnson had been considered one of the top candidates for the Bears' coaching vacancy, thanks to his prowess as Detroit's play-caller on offense.

At the age of 38, Johnson will now be tasked to elevate 2024 first overall pick Caleb Williams and weapons like wide receiver D.J. Moore, wide receiver Rome Odunze, wide receiver Keenan Allen, tight end Cole Kmet and former Lions running back D'Andre Swift going forward after the Bears had the fifth-worst scoring offense in the league in 2024, averaging 18.2 points per game.