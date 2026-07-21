Clearer air expected in Metro Detroit for Tuesday as wildfire smoke pushes out

Clearer air is in the forecast for Metro Detroit on Tuesday after six days in a row of air quality alerts issued by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

But the change in the weather is bringing a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The severe weather outlook for Southeast Michigan on July 21, 2026, is considered marginal to slight, as compared to the enhanced and moderate outlook for much of Ohio. CBS News Detroit

Metro Detroit's forecast

Conditions are expected to improve steadily today as a cold front sweeps through Southern Michigan. The frontal passage will shift winds to the northwest, helping to move the smoke plume out of the area while bringing in a cooler and drier air mass.

Before the front clears the region, there will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning, with a few storms capable of producing brief heavy rain and gusty winds.

Once the front moves east, skies will gradually clear and humidity levels will fall, setting the stage for a noticeably cooler and quieter weather pattern through the remainder of the day and into the midweek period.

Air quality readings for Metro Detroit on July 21, 2026. CBS News Detroit

Air quality history

Air quality alerts related to wildfire smoke were in effect for Metro Detroit on July 15, July 16, July 17, July 18, July 19 and July 20. The air in Detroit on July 16 and 17 ranked among the worst in the world, with readings well above an unhealthy range.

In response, dozens of closings and reschedulings were announced as outdoor events, summer camps, splash pad schedules and summer school schedules were affected.

Air quality alerts in Metro Detroit are typically caused by ozone or local weather conditions, and last only a day or so. But this July trend involved statewide issuances by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.



What's the current air quality for Detroit?

The AirNow.gov website shows current air quality readings across the country. Type in the city's name or ZIP Code to get the readings.

The IQAir site shows major metro cities around the world, ranked by worst air quality.



Where is the smoke coming from?

Most of the wildfires that caused the drifting smoke during July 2026 are in Canada, but there also are wildfires burning in Minnesota.

