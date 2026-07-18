Wildfire smoke triggers statewide air quality alert in Michigan for Sunday

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has issued a statewide air quality alert for Sunday due to wildfire smoke forecast to move through the state.

The alert is in effect Saturday for the Upper Peninsula and the northern half of the Lower Peninsula due to smoke and will expand statewide on Sunday.

A cold front moved through Southeast Michigan on Saturday afternoon, resulting in a brief improvement in air quality in the area, but cooler, drier air behind the system is pulling wildfire smoke with it.

Air quality on Sunday will range from unhealthy for sensitive groups across the Lower Peninsula to unhealthy in the Upper Peninsula, according to the National Weather Service.

CBS News Detroit has declared Sunday a NEXT Weather Alert Day due to the expected poor air quality. Similar conditions could warrant the designation Monday.

High temperatures in Southeast Michigan will be in the 70s and 80s on Sunday.

Federal officials recommend that people keep windows closed overnight to keep smoke from getting indoors and, if possible, run central air conditioning with filters that have a minimum efficiency reporting value of 13 or higher.

Dr. Abeer Berry, a cardiologist at Huron Valley Hospital, says anyone with preexisting health conditions has to be especially careful around air pollution.

"If you have an underlying heart disease, you're being exposed to air pollution, which increases inflammation both in your lungs and heart. So, it puts you at higher risk for having a heart attack or stroke, accelerates plaque buildup in your arteries and it also increases your heart rate and blood pressure. And those play a big role in whether or not you're creating a perfect environment for a cardiovascular event," Berry said.

Metro Detroit had the worst air quality in the world early Thursday, resulting in numerous disruptions to community events and programs, including outdoor events.