Closings, cancellations continue into Friday in Metro Detroit over Michigan's poor air quality

There were a number of closings and cancellations because of poor air quality in Metro Detroit on Thursday, including the John Mellencamp show at Pine Knob Music Theatre.

As the poor air quality conditions continue, there are disruptions to events and summer program schedules for Friday. Some of the school announcements are on our school closing link.

Here is what you need to know :

Monroe County

Monroe Public Schools has canceled SurvivorKids Day Camp for Friday.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources campers at Sterling State Park and other state parks can cancel their reservations for July 15 through July 19 and not face a cancellation fee. All cancellations should be handled online.

Oakland County

The City of Farmington Hills has closed The Nature Center and nature camps for Friday.

The City of Royal Oak says all programs at the Salter Center on Friday will be canceled due to smoky air entering the building.

Most summer programs at Royal Oak Schools will remain open on Friday, Champions Summer Camp will be closed.

Washtenaw County

The Ann Arbor Art Fair allowed artists to close their booths early on Thursday and will allow them to open as late as noon on Friday. The usual festival hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Wayne County

The Academy of Warren will be closed on Friday.

The City of Detroit has canceled outdoor programming, including this week's Occupy The Summer programming on Friday. Saturday's Late Night Basketball and Sunday's Hoopfest will take place since they are inside.

Detroit Public Schools Community District says all Summer School locations will be closed on Friday, July 17, and all district-related indoor and outdoor activities are canceled.

The Ford House in Grosse Pointe Woods and The Continental will be closed on Friday. The staff will contact visitors who had made reservations.

The City of Livonia says the outdoor pools at Clements Circle Splash Park and Botsford Pool will be closed until at least 4 p.m. The Kirksey Recreation Center schedule for Friday will be determined.

Livonia Community Theater will move its Friday evening Shakespeare in the Park performance of "The Tempest" into the Livonia Senior Wellness Center.

The Henry Ford in Dearborn says its Greenfield Village and Ford Rouge Factory Tour programs will be remain closed on Friday. The remainder of the public areas of the museum complex will be open.

Taylor School District will be closed Friday, with all outdoor activities canceled.

The Thunder Over Michigan organizers say they are monitoring conditions for the air show slated at Willow Run Airport.

The Wayne County Senior FunFest that was scheduled for Saturday at Elizabeth Park has been canceled.

Wayne County Third Circuit Court will be closed all day Friday, July 17. All in-person hearings and proceedings that were scheduled for those times will be rescheduled. Remote-only proceedings will take place as scheduled. The court expects to resume usual schedules on Monday, July 20.

The 36th District Court in Detroit will be closed to most proceedings on Friday. Felony arraignments will take place as scheduled, all other court proceedings and court services will not be available. The court expects to resume regular schedules on Monday.

This list will be updated as notices arrive to CBS Detroit.