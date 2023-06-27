Air Quality Alerts in Metro Detroit last through midnight

(CBS DETROIT) - Smoke from the Canadian wildfires is causing unhealthy air quality for us in Metro Detroit. Tuesday, June 27, is an Action Day for elevated levels of fine particulate in southeast Michigan counties.

Northerly winds are causing the Canadian wildfire smoke to drift and linger across the region. Air Quality Alerts have been issued for Metro Detroit and its suburbs, which are set to expire at midnight.

The air pollutants are expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups, with some hourly concentrations reaching the unhealthy level for everyone. You can see that below from our Purple Air sensors already this morning which your NEXT Weather team has been monitoring.

Limit your time outdoors today, keep windows and doors closed, and try to eliminate any activities that could contribute to poor air pollution.

Stay with your NEXT Weather team for updates on-air and online.