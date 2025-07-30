Air quality alert issued for all of Michigan Wednesday and Thursday because of Canadian wildfires

Smoke from Canadian wildfires will lead to poor air quality in all of Michigan on Wednesday and Thursday.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

There is an air quality alert for all counties in Michigan until midnight Friday, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy reported. Pollutants across the state are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG, Orange AQI) range Wednesday and Thursday with some locations reaching the Unhealthy (Red AQI) range.

This is what is contributing to poor air quality for Wednesday and Thursday.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Wildfire smoke from Canada moved into the Upper Peninsula of Michigan on Tuesday and the Lower Peninsula on Wednesday morning.

Anyone with respiratory issues or trouble breathing will need to try staying indoors as much as possible until Friday.

Monitor any coughing or problems breathing.

Try not to burn anything outdoors and keep windows closed overnight.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Rain along a front and winds behind it will help to move some, if not all, of the smoke out by the end of the week.