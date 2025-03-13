Wildfire that burned near Garden of the Gods tourist attraction in Colorado Springs brought under control

Wildfire near Garden of the Gods in Colorado puts up smoke

Wildfire near Garden of the Gods in Colorado puts up smoke

Wildfire near Garden of the Gods in Colorado puts up smoke

A 20 acre wildfire in the western part of Colorado Springs that grew quickly in windy conditions is now under control. The fire blackened a hillside near the popular tourist attraction Garden of the Gods and came close to several homes.



Colorado Springs Fire

Emergency officials first responded to the fire at 2:45 p.m. on Thursday near southbound 30th Street. No evacuations were ordered, but the burn area came close to the property line of three different homes.

About 40 personnel wound up working on the fire.

It burned in an open space area that is part of Colorado Springs city property called Blair Bridge Open Space.



CBS

Officials said 30th Street is closed in the area and the Palmer Mesa Trail will be closed until further notice.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.