Watch CBS News
Local News

Wildfire that burned near Garden of the Gods tourist attraction in Colorado Springs brought under control

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Wildfire near Garden of the Gods in Colorado puts up smoke
Wildfire near Garden of the Gods in Colorado puts up smoke 01:51

A 20 acre wildfire in the western part of Colorado Springs that grew quickly in windy conditions is now under control. The fire blackened a hillside near the popular tourist attraction Garden of the Gods and came close to several homes.

wildfire.png
Colorado Springs Fire

Emergency officials first responded to the fire at 2:45 p.m. on Thursday near southbound 30th Street. No evacuations were ordered, but the burn area came close to the property line of three different homes.

About 40 personnel wound up working on the fire.

It burned in an open space area that is part of Colorado Springs city property called Blair Bridge Open Space.

fire-hillside.jpg
CBS

Officials said 30th Street is closed in the area and the Palmer Mesa Trail will be closed until further notice.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire. 

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.