Suspect arrested in connection with wildfire that burned near Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs

A suspect has been arrested and accused in connection with a wildfire that ignited near the Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs. Adam Gilmour, 48, is facing charges of fourth-degree arson in connection to the 20-acre fire.

Adam Gilmour KKTV 11News

Firefighters said the fire blackened a hillside near the popular tourist attraction located in west Colorado Springs on Thursday. The fire burned close to several homes.

Police said the caller who reported the fire to 911 said they saw the person possibly responsible for the fire running away from the scene. Firefighters were able to determine the origin point for the fire and found what appeared to be a makeshift campfire.

Colorado Springs Fire

Gilmour was identified and taken into custody. He was booked into the El Paso County Justice Center on other unrelated felony and misdemeanor warrants along with the arson charge and possession of narcotics charge.

The fire didn't force any evacuations, but the burn area came close to the property line of three different homes near an open space area that is part of Colorado Springs city property called Blair Bridge Open Space. It was quickly extinguished.

The Meridian Fire broke out near the Colorado Springs Airport on Thursday afternoon, burning more than 2,500 acres. As of Friday, it was 80% contained. All those evacuated during the fire were allowed to return.