Warmest Christmas in Denver history as temps reach 70°

Thursday was the warmest Christmas in Denver history as temperatures reached 70°, shattering the previous heat record of 69° for Dec. 25, 2005.

This month has been a record-setting month for heat in Denver. On Christmas Eve, Denver beat a heat record, reaching 71°, breaking the previous record of 70° set in 1955.

Wednesday's temperatures are about 29° warmer than the average temperature for this time of year in Colorado.

Before Christmas Eve, December has already broken two notable warm-weather records. Earlier this month, Denver recorded eight days with highs of 60° or warmer, breaking a record that had stood since 1939.

Then on Dec. 22, temperatures at Denver International Airport soared to 76°, smashing the previous daily record of 70°. That also made it the second-warmest December temperature ever recorded in Denver.

While Dec. 22, 2025, saw the second-hottest temperature ever recorded in December, Dec. 22 has also seen the second coldest temperature ever recorded in Colorado. In 1990, it was 25 below!

There will be a shift in our jet stream pattern by the weekend, which will help allow some of the Pacific moisture to move into Colorado.

Mountain snow is expected to return by the end of the week, with snow chances continuing through the weekend.