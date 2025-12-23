Colorado weather is doing Colorado things this December

Colorado is no stranger to wild weather swings, but if this December's warmth has you wondering what's going on, you're not alone.

December 2025 has already broken two notable warm weather records, and it's not over yet.

Earlier this month, Denver recorded eight days with highs of 60° or warmer, breaking a record that had stood since 1939.

Then on Dec. 22, temperatures at Denver International Airport soared to 76°, smashing the previous daily record of 70°. That also made it the second-warmest December temperature ever recorded in Denver.

While Dec. 22, 2025, saw the second-hottest temperature ever recorded in December, Dec. 22 has also seen the second coldest temperature ever recorded in Colorado. In 1990, it was 25 below!

Warm stretches in December aren't unusual when high pressure builds over the region. These ridges block storms from the west, keeping Colorado dry and mild. This year, strong downslope winds have amplified the warmth even more.

There will be a shift in our jet stream pattern by the weekend, which will help allow some of the Pacific moisture to move into Colorado.

Mountain snow is expected to return by Thursday, with snow chances continuing through the weekend.