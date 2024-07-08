United Airlines Boeing flight lands in Denver after losing a wheel in Los Angeles

A United Airlines plane landed safely in Denver on Monday after a wheel fell off the plane during takeoff from Los Angeles earlier in the day.

Officials at Denver International Airport said United Flight 1001 -- a Boeing 757-200 -- landed at DIA just before 11 a.m. after a wheel on the rear landing gear fell off the plane upon takeoff at LAX. No injuries were reported among the 174 passengers or seven crewmembers.

United says an investigation is now ongoing to determine what caused the wheel to fall off. The wheel has since been recovered in Los Angeles.

A Reddit user who claims to have been on the plane says the flight crew did a "GREAT job," and they only arrived at their gate about 25 minutes later than scheduled.

Archived air traffic control audio shows several other pilots pointing out to air traffic controllers that the wheel came off.

"A tire came off that B757 that took off," one pilot radios. "We saw it rolling down past B7-B8."

"Tower, United 1001, we were told a tire came off your aircraft," the tower radios to the United pilot.

In March, a United Airlines Boeing 777 plane landed safely at LAX after losing a tire shortly after takeoff from San Francisco International Airport. That tire crushed a car on the ground and damaged several other vehicles.