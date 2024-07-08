United Airlines plane lost tire while taking off from LAX, FAA says

A United Airlines crew reported a plane lost a tire while taking off from Los Angeles International Airport Monday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Boeing 757-200 carrying United Flight 1001 took off from Los Angeles at about 7:16 a.m. before landing safely in Denver at 10:10 a.m., according to United Airlines. There were 174 passengers and seven crew members aboard the flight.

The wheel was recovered in Los Angeles, the airline said, without providing further details.

No injuries were reported, the airline said.

Both the FAA and United said they are investigating the incident.

A Reddit user claiming to have been on the plane said there was just a 25-minute delay in the arrival time and the plane's crew did a "GREAT job."

In March, a Boeing 777-200 jet taking off from from San Francisco International Airport lost a wheel, which resulted in a car being crushed and other vehicles being damaged.

