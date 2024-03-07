Damage in SFO parking lot after tire falls off United Airlines jet during takeoff

SAN FRANCISCO INT'L AIRPORT – Several vehicles were damaged in a parking lot at San Francisco International Airport, after a tire fell off a United Airlines jet during takeoff Thursday morning.

According to airport officials, around 11:35 a.m., United Airlines Flight 35 lost a piece of its landing gear. Tire debris from the Boeing 777-200 landed in an employee parking lot at the airport.

Video from chopper shows damaged vehicles in the parking lot, along with where the tire came to rest.

Chopper over a tire that fell off a United Airlines jet at San Francisco International Airport on March 7, 2024. CBS

Officials said the runway was briefly closed to clear debris. The runway has since reopened.

United Flight 35 landed safely at Los Angeles International Airport around 1:20 p.m. The flight was bound for Osaka, Japan and had a total of 249 people on board.

There are no reports of injuries either at the airport or on the airplane.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.