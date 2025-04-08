Third measles case in 2025 in Colorado confirmed

What doctors are saying about the measles vaccine for very young Colorado children

A third case of measles in Colorado this year has been confirmed by state health officials. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says an adult in southwestern Colorado has tested positive.

The adult lives in Archuleta County, and it hasn't been confirmed if the person is vaccinated or not.

Evidence is showing it's likely not linked to the first two confirmed cases in 2025 in Colorado. Those cases are in Pueblo and in Denver.

This is the first time in more than a decade that the state has confirmed this many active measles cases at the same time. As of last Thursday, there are a total of 607 cases across 22 states. In those cases, 32% are in children under the age of 5. A total of 40% are in children between the ages of 5 and 19.

Measles is caused by a highly contagious virus that's airborne and spreads easily when an infected person breathes, sneezes or coughs. It is preventable through vaccines, and has been considered eliminated from the U.S. since 2000.

"We urge Coloradans to monitor for symptoms if they may have been exposed, and to make sure they are up to date on their MMR vaccinations," state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said in a prepared statement.

As a result of this case, the CDPHE said people who were at the location below during the time periods listed "may have been exposed to measles and should monitor for symptoms for 21 days after exposure and consider avoiding public gatherings or high-risk settings." The department said monitoring for symptoms is "especially critical for people who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine."

- Wolf Creek Ski Area and Resort, all day on March 28

- US-160 E, all day on March 29

- Pagosa Springs, all day on March 30

- Pagosa Medical Group, 9:05 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. on March 31

- 27B Talisman Drive, Unit 3 in Pagosa Springs, from 3:45 - 6 p.m. on April 2

- City Market on 165 Country Center Drive in Pagosa Springs, from 10 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. on March 31