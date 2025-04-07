Child under 1 years old in Denver County contracted measles after recent Mexico visit, Colorado department says

A child under 1 years old living in Denver County has become the second confirmed measles case in the state in 2025, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed on its website Monday.

According to CDPHE, the baby is unvaccinated and had recently traveled with family to an area of Chihuahua, Mexico, where there has been an ongoing measles outbreak.

CDPHE says anyone who visited Denver Health Emergency Department on Bannock Street between 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. April 6 might have been exposed to measles. If this includes you, it's recommended you monitor for symptoms for 21 days and consider avoiding public gatherings or high-risk settings.

Previously, the first reported measles case in Colorado amid this outbreak was found in an unvaccinated adult who had also recently traveled to Mexico. There is still no information where in Mexico that person was traveling. This adult is a Pueblo resident.