"The Neighborhood" to mark 100th episode, directed by Cedric the Entertainer, on Monday, Apr. 10 "The Neighborhood" to mark 100th episode, directed by Cedric the Entertainer, on Monday, Apr. 10 01:50

"Welcome to the Milestone" – Calvin struggles to find the perfect birthday gift for Tina. Also, Gemma works a connection to actor Jerry O'Connell, whose kids attend Walcott Academy, to secure VIP tickets to "The Talk" for her school's fundraiser, on the100th episode of "The Neighborhood," Monday, April 10 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Series star and executive producer Cedric the Entertainer directs the milestone episode, featuring guest appearances from the hosts of Daytime Emmy Award-winning THE TALK: Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O'Connell and Sheryl Underwood.