Co-defendant testifies in deadly Colorado rock throwing attack

A co-defendant in a deadly rock-throwing attack in Colorado two years ago took the stand Thursday to testify against his friend, Joseph Koenig.

Nicholas "Mitch" James Karol-Chik and Zachary Kwak pleaded guilty last year to their involvement in the death of Alexa Bartell, who was killed when a rock was thrown into the windshield of her moving car in April 2023 in Jefferson County. Authorities said several others were injured in similar incidents when "large landscaping rocks," concrete and a statue were thrown at vehicles.

As part of their plea agreement, Karol-Chik and Kwak agreed to testify against their friend and co-defendant Koenig.

In July 2024, the judge delayed Koenig's trial to allow for a mental health evaluation after the defense raised concerns over an ADHD diagnosis. He is facing charges of first-degree murder with extreme indifference and several counts of attempted murder and assault after allegedly throwing rocks at other vehicles.

Koenig's defense maintains that he did not intentionally kill Bartell and claims that the other two have changed their version of events on who threw the rock. However, prosecutor Katharine Decker said Karol-Chik and Kwak's testimony will point to Koenig as the one who threw the rock that killed Bartell.

Kwak took the stand Thursday afternoon, stating Koenig contacted him on Snapchat the night of April 19, 2023, asking him to hang out. Shortly after, he said Koenig and Karol-Chik picked him up from his home in a black Chevy Silverado belonging to Karol-Chik.