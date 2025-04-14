Watch CBS News
Trial begins for third suspect accused in deadly Colorado rock-throwing case

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Opening statements in the trial for the third and final suspect accused of throwing a rock into a car and killing a woman were scheduled to begin in Jefferson County Court on Monday morning. Joseph Koenig's trial was initially scheduled for last summer but was rescheduled after a court-ordered evaluation when his attorneys raised concerns about an ADHD diagnosis.   

joseph-koenig.jpg
  Joseph Koenig Jefferson County

Twenty-year-old Bartell was struck and killed late at night on April 19, 2023, when she was struck by a rock that was thrown into her windshield. Several others were injured in similar incidents with what authorities described as "large landscaping rocks," concrete, and in one case, a statue.    

alexa-bartell-copy.jpg
  Alexa Bartell  Alexa Bartell's family

The other two suspects in the case, Nicholas "Mitch" James Karol-Chik and Zachary Kwak, pleaded guilty after reaching plea agreements with the prosecution in Jefferson County in May 2024.

nicholas-mitch-karol-chik.jpg
  Nicholas "Mitch" Karol-Chik Jefferson County

According to prosecutors, the deals with Karol-Chik and Kwak are dependent on their full cooperation, including testimony against the third suspect, Joseph Koenig. Investigators had previously revealed that they believed Koenig was the one who threw the fatal rock at Bartell's car.   

zachary-kwak.jpg
  Zachary Kwak Jefferson County

Sentencing for Karol-Chik and Kwak has been scheduled for after Koenig's trial, May 1 and May 2, respectively.  

