Trial delayed for third suspect in Jefferson County rock-throwing case for mental evaluation

The third and final suspect accused of throwing a rock into a car and killing a woman will undergo a mental health evaluation after the defense raised the issue about juvenile brain development. Attorneys for Joseph Koenig raised concerns about an ADHD diagnosis last month.

Joseph Koenig, suspect in rock-throwing death Jefferson County

The judge allowed the delay while saying he understood how upsetting it could be for the families and victims of the crime.

Alexa Bartell, victim of rock-throwing death in Jefferson County Alexa Bartell's family

Families of the victims quickly left the courtroom following the decision.

20-year-old Alexa Bartell died after a rock was thrown into her moving car in Jefferson County in April of 2023.

Two other suspects have already pleaded guilty in the case.

The concerns raised by the defense mean Koenig will undergo a court evaluation which lawyers told the judge could take anywhere from eight weeks to eight months.