Swim beach closes at Aurora Reservoir due to elevated bacteria levels

Christa Swanson
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Officials closed the swim beach at the Aurora Reservoir on Wednesday due to elevated levels of bacteria in the water.

The City of Aurora said the levels of bacteria naturally fluctuate in any untreated body of water, and it usually corrects itself. They advised that when bacteria levels are elevated, it's best not to swim there.

aurora-reservoir-swim-beach.jpg
City of Aurora

The swim area is tested regularly, said the city. Officials said they will reopen the area as soon as the levels drop.

Kayaking, paddle boarding and the boating section of the reservoir are still open to the public.

