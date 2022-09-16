Watch CBS News
'Such an amazing cause': Pedal 4 Possible helps patients get pieces of their lives back

By Mekialaya White

/ CBS Colorado

For Lauren Slack, there's nothing better than hopping on her bike and taking a cruise around the neighborhood with her dad. It's a passion she just developed over the last four-and-a-half years after her life changed in an instant. 

"In mid-January 2018, I was in a really bad car accident," she told CBS News Colorado. "I sustained a severe TBI from that. I went to the ICU then a long-term acute care facility, and then Craig Hospital for 6 months, which is longer than the average patient. But I had a lot going on." 

And Slack persevered. In that time, Craig Hospital staff members helped her re-learn to talk, walk, and feed herself. They also helped pay for her adoptive trike, Tina; it's a special cycle that's built for those with brain and spinal injuries.  

"I gave her that name it just seemed to fit," Slack explained.  

She says Tina has helped her find normalcy again, to say the least. "Just getting back to something I used to do... feels wonderful. It's all about doing the things you used to do and sometimes differently." 

Craig's Director of Therapeutic Recreation Tom Carr says that's part of the hospital's mission: to help patients get pieces of their life back. It's also why fundraisers like this weekend's Pedal 4 Possible are crucial, to aid in paying for those services

Slack is a yearly participant. "I have my own team. (It's called) Team OP – outpatient – T-Rec and Friends. I just love riding with so many of my favorite people for such an amazing cause." 

And they're ready for the challenge. "We were the top raising team last year and can't wait to do it again." 

The event begins at 8 a.m. at Pearl Izumi in Louisville.    

LINK: Pedal 4 Possible | Pedal 4 Possible Fundraiser

Mekialaya White
Mekialaya White is the weekend morning anchor and a reporter at CBS News Colorado. Read her latest reports or check out her bio and send her an email.

First published on September 16, 2022 / 3:24 PM

