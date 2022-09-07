Craig Hospital hosts Pedal 4 Possible cycling fundraiser to help patients

Craig Hospital wants cyclists to hop on their bikes and join staff and volunteers for its Pedal 4 Possible fundraiser this month.

Craig Hospital is known around the world for its work with patients who have brain and spinal injuries.

Tom Carr is the director of therapeutic recreation at the hospital and talked with CBS News Colorado about the hospital's mission and the upcoming fundraiser. He explained the importance of therapeutic recreation for patients.

"It gives patients who are there the opportunity to re-engage in sport, recreation, art, whatever those things are that they did prior to their injury as part of the rehabilitation process. Really those things that give life meaning and helps our patients be successful when they return home after their time at Craig."

But not all of those programs are covered by insurance, and that's why fundraisers are so important.

Pedal 4 Possible Craig Hospital



Pearl iZumi, a cycling gear and apparel company, is hosting Pedal 4 Possible at its facility in Louisville on Sept. 17.

Carr explained riders will have four choices of courses: a 10K, 30K, 50K and 100K.

"Our 10K, our shortest ride, is pretty flat, great introductory to someone who may not have done a supported ride before. Maybe a young family or people who want to come out and have a great day riding. The 100K course we're really excited to talk about this year is going to have some mixed surfaces, some gravel, some really challenging hill climbs."

Carr said that mix of race choices makes the event accessible to everyone as does the fact they are all fully supported.

"What that really means is all those crosses are fully mapped out and labeled. We have aid or support stations throughout on our 10K all the way up to our 100K with repairs stuff if needed. Most importantly hydration and fuel for our riders there on the curse. Just a great supportive atmosphere."

Riders do raise money to take part in the event but Craig even offers help with those efforts by including a page with fundraising tips.

And Carr offered reassurance about how those funds are spent.

"What folks need to know is 100% of those dollars that are fundraised go directly to patients in the programs that impact them after theses injuries that honestly are going to affect them through their lifespan. This will help them be successful."