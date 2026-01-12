One year since stabbings on Denver's 16th Street, number of homicides are down

It has been one year since a series of random stabbings in downtown Denver left two dead, two more injured, and the community uneasy. The suspect, Elijah Caudill, is charged with 11 counts for the stabbings that occurred on Jan. 11 and 12, 2025 near 16th Street.

Since the attacks, there has been more investment in safety downtown, including the Downtown Safety Action Plan, which created a dedicated downtown police unit. The mayor's office says Denver has seen homicides decline by more than 50%, and 2025 saw one of the lowest homicide rates in the last 35 years.

But one year has not eased the pain felt by the parents of Nicholas Burkett.

"He was just a fun, outgoing person," said Carol Cortez, Nicholas Burkett's mother.

"He got into a lot of trouble as a teen, and, you know, ended up in prison and ended up on the streets from there, basically," Cortez said.

It was on the streets of downtown Denver where police say Burkett was killed by Elijah Caudill in one of four random stabbings.

"It's just devastating," Cortez said.

Two others were injured, and 71-year-old flight attendant Celinda Levno was also killed. Levno's sister told CBS Colorado she was a talented flute player and an animal lover. She was vegan and especially loved horses. She also loved her job as a flight attendant.

Caudill had a lengthy criminal history with charges including criminal mischief, attempted robbery and assault. He was released from Denver jail just two months before the attacks.

"He probably should not have been out on the streets in the first place. There should have been more attention paid to his condition. You know, he was already violent," said Wayne Burkett, Nicholas' father.

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas says since the stabbings last year, the department has permanently increased patrols downtown.

"We wanted to put more officers in that area, on foot, on bicycles, on motorcycles, just to try to enhance, I think, the perception of safety," Thomas said.

Thomas also says Denver police have partnered with the Downtown Denver Partnership for increased foot patrols and the creation of a "cop shop" downtown to increase community engagement. He says they also collaborate with the Denver District Attorney's Office to ensure violent offenders are kept away from the community, and with the mayor's office to divert those dealing with substance misuse or mental health challenges to support services.

"Individuals that are being violent truly need to be separated from the community to keep the community safe," Thomas said.

Thomas says the completion of construction has also made 16th Street safer.

"I think that there's just much more activation, which I think creates a much healthier, safer space," Thomas said.

"I've looked at some of the pictures. It is a lot nicer now. But if you don't do something about the criminal justice system, all it will do is attract more crime," Burkett said.

But Burkett's parents are not ready to visit the street yet.

"We've driven through downtown, and it's just a tough place to be," Cortez said.

As they remember their son, they hope for stronger mental health resources and stronger penalties for violence.

"We had a memorial at the park for him yesterday where he grew up. And, you know, it's just trying to be a little bit more happy about the memories we have," Cortez said.

Caudill is charged with 11 counts, including two counts of first-degree murder. He faces life in prison without parole. He is due back in court on Jan. 30 for a status conference.

In a statement, Mayor Mike Johnston said, "The murders of Nicholas Burkett and Celinda Levno are a terrible reminder of why we can never -- and will never -- be complacent on public safety. It's also why I will continue to push legislators at the state and federal level to ensure individuals like the one accused of this heinous act are not released back into society before they are deemed fit to do so.

"Since the tragic events of last January, I have watched with pride and admiration as police, park rangers, and other city workers and partners work tirelessly to make our downtown safer than ever. I am also grateful to the business owners, workers and neighbors who continue to believe in our downtown and its vital role as the economic, social and cultural heart of the city. Nicholas and Celinda live on in the hearts of their loved ones, and we will honor their legacy by never forgetting their loss and by striving to prevent something so awful from happening again."

In a statement, the Downtown Denver Partnership said, "The random tragedy that occurred last January was devastating, and the victims and their families remain in the front of our minds and hearts. At the Downtown Denver Partnership, we deeply value downtown and every person who experiences our urban core. We remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring downtown is a safe and welcoming place for all."