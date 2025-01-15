People who work in downtown Denver say they don't feel safe despite crime drop

In downtown Denver, crime rates may be down, but for those who work and live in the area, the reality on the streets often feels different. Recent statistics show a significant reduction in violent incidents, including shootings and homicides in Denver.

Businesses along the 16th Street Mall in downtown Denver. CBS

However, as locals share their stories, it's clear that safety is still a growing concern for many who call downtown Denver home.

Many longtime employees say the nature of crime has shifted in more concerning ways.

Recent data shows a 23% reduction in shootings, a decline in homicides, and a 55% decrease in drug-related offenses. However, following a stabbing over the weekend that killed two people and injured two others, city officials are stepping up security along areas like the 16th Street Mall. The incident, which officials have called a random act of violence, has sparked increased patrols in the weeks and months ahead.

CBS

While city leaders assert that Denver remains one of the safest large cities in the country, many who work downtown don't share that sentiment. People like Justin V., a bartender in the area for 13 years, say the past two years have seen a rise in violent and aggressive behavior, with some colleagues even purchasing weapons for safety.

"It's definitely become more of a safety hazard," said V. "People are getting mugged for their tips, and businesses are seeing a decline in safety and business."

Richelle, a Denver resident, echoes these concerns, saying she's had to threaten people for her safety when approached by intoxicated or aggressive individuals.

The Downtown Denver Partnership released a statement emphasizing its commitment to ensuring a safe environment in the city's center, acknowledging that both the perception and reality of safety are critical to the area's success.

CBS

Denver police say increased patrols and cameras in the area will help them keep crime down.