Family says Denver 16th Street Mall slashing suspect suffered mental health issues, used hard drugs; "He's a lost boy"

Don and Valerie Caudill, the grandparents of Denver stabbing suspect Elijah Caudill, say their grandson was plagued with untreated mental health issues all his life and nursed a serious drug habit that included crystal meth, fentanyl and synthetic marijuana.

Elijah Caudill CBS

"He hears people that ain't there," said his grandfather, during an interview Monday afternoon.

"I know he has some mental problems," said Don Caudill.

The grandparents only learned Monday that their grandson was jailed on murder and attempted murder charges for what police described as a series of random knife attacks along the 16th Street Mall over the weekend.

"I knew he had some really bad issues," said Valerie Caudill. "I'm sure he is schizophrenic. When he was growing up he was bipolar and ADD so he started out in life with mental health issues and it got worse as he got older," said the grandmother via a Zoom interview.

She said her grandson dropped out of school in 6th or 7th grade, and at some point turned to drugs.

"He smoked that synthetic marijuana, he's used crystal meth and fentanyl because he told me he was," said Caudill's grandmother. "He's like a lost boy, I always say he's a lost boy, like he got into the cracks and never got out."

Valerie Caudill said her grandson would disappear for long periods of time then reappear and "you could tell he was using."

Don Caudill said his grandson admitted to using heroin.

They said the 24-year-old had lived in Colorado, Kentucky and Texas, where they cared for him in Corpus Christi up until about two to three years ago. They said he could be aggressive and made nonsensical accusations toward family members, sometimes disappearing for long periods of time. They said when he was in Kentucky, their grandson was homeless, living on the streets.

Don Caudill said after his grandson threatened him once, they could no longer care for him and Elijah Caudill moved back to Colorado, where his mother lived.

Both grandparents said they did not think their grandson ever got treatment for his mental health issues.

While they don't know details about what happened in Denver, Don Caudill said he fears his grandson "was listening to the voices in his head."

"I knew he needed help," said his grandmother, "but I never expected that."

Elijah Caudill is being held in the Denver jail for investigation of two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder. He is being held without bond.