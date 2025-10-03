Celebration planned as Denver's 16th Street reopens this weekend

After more than three-and-a-half years of renovations, 16th Street will reopen this weekend. The project has caused headaches for business owners and pedestrians for years.

The completion of the 16th Street Revitalization Project is exactly 43 years after its inaugural opening in 1982.

The 16th Street Renovation is a $175 million project to improve the mall's design, safety, maintenance, and user experience. For safety reasons, bus lanes have been moved to the center for wider pedestrian walkways. Old pavers have been replaced with new, durable versions and there are now bigger public spaces for seating and play areas.

16th Street in Denver CBS

The city says this project makes the mall more walkable, safer and enjoyable.

"This is a space that is for the community," said Kate Barton, Chief External Affairs for Downtown Denver Partnership. "The project was intended to improve pedestrian safety and transportation, but also brings over 400,000 square feet of public space. There's art. There's entertainment. There are places for people to hang out and relax. This is the spine of our city."

The Downtown Denver Partnership, the City and County of Denver, and RTD are hosting a big party for the community to enjoy the completion of this project. This will take place on 16th Street, from Market Street to Broadway, on Saturday, Oct. 4, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be scavenger hunts, live music, and $16 deals for 16th Street. This street will be filled with what city leaders hope is fun and excitement for everyone to enjoy.