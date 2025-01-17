Watch CBS News
Denver 16th Street Mall stabbings suspect charged with first degree murder

Elijah Caudill, the suspect in a series of random knife attacks last weekend in Denver, is now facing first degree murder charges.

Elijah Caudill Denver Police

The Denver District Attorney's Office announced the formal charges on Friday. Caudill, 24, is facing two counts of first degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree murder and two counts of assault.

Three of the stabbings happened in the area of the 16th Street Mall downtown on Saturday night and one happened on Sunday. Caudill was arrested soon after the fourth attack and first appeared in Denver court on Monday.

Elijah Caudill in a Denver courtroom on Monday morning.  CBS

Two people died -- Celinda Levno, 71, and Nicholas Burkett, 34. The other victims haven't been identified.

In announcing the charges Denver District Attorney Walsh said his office will "prosecute this case to the full extent of the law."

"Our thoughts are with the victims of these terrible attacks and their families," he said in a prepared statement.

While the crimes were apparently random in nature, Denver police said after the attacks that they have added additional security along 16th Street for added security presence.

