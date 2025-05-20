Denver's 16th Street Mall to be known as "16th Street" after a $175.4 million renovation

Denver city leaders and the Downtown Denver Partnership celebrated the completion of 90% of the 16th Street Mall on Tuesday.

"We now will describe this jewel in Denver as 16th Street," Denver Mayor Mike Johnston announced.

The city has been renovating 16th Street for more than three years at an estimated cost of $175.4 million, according to the city. 16th Street stretches over a mile in downtown Denver.

"This is just the start," President and CEO of the Downtown Denver Partnership Kourtny Garrett said. "Every single piece of this effort has been designed and brought to life to reflect the spirit of our city and to offer all those who experience 16th Street a welcoming world-class open space."

Mayor Johnston showcases 16th Street CBS Colorado

Johnston said this was not just a reopening of a street but the entire downtown. Johnston said 16th Street will also be known as The Denver Way, "which has two meanings. One, it is literally the main street of downtown, it is The Denver Way, by which you can make your way through downtown."

Johnston also says you will find restaurants, diverse communities, and what he calls a connection to the outdoors, "This is the trailhead of Colorado."

CBS Colorado

Denver District 10 Councilman Chris Hinds said, "This is our opportunity... this is where we showcase and show off frankly what makes Denver special."

There is a grand opening on Memorial Day weekend. The next weekend, on May 31 and June 1, 16th Street will host 150 vendors and 100 performers, the Skyline Beer Garden, and for the first time, 16th Street will host the IFSC World Cup of speed climbing.