Snowstorm in Colorado to impact both the morning and evening commutes on Wednesday

Snow will begin filling in across the I-25 corridor of Colorado's Front Range late Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning. As a result, Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. A winter weather advisory will be in effect on Wednesday until 6 p.m.

The heaviest snow is expected on Wednesday between 3 a.m. and 10 a.m., lining up with the heart of the Wednesday morning commute. Moderate to heavy snow is likely, creating slick travel conditions across much of the state.

Snow will taper off from north to south between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m., ending around 5 p.m. in Denver and closer to 10 p.m. in southern Colorado. Impacts to both the morning and evening commutes on Wednesday are anticipated.

"Commuters should allow for extra time getting to work on Wednesday and take it slow," said Shoshana Lew, the executive director of the Colorado Department of Transportation, in a CDOT news release.

One factor I will be watching closely is Tuesday's warm temperatures. With highs near 50 degrees on Tuesday, initial snowfall overnight may melt on contact. As temperatures fall into the teens early Wednesday morning, however, rapid refreezing is possible. That could lead to a base layer of ice and packed snow and dangerous road conditions for the Wednesday morning drive.

CDOT warned that "freezing ice may be hiding under the light snow cover" in some areas.

As of now, Denver is expected to see a general 4 to 7 inches.

The Palmer Divide, especially south of Castle Rock, is on track for 5 to 9 inches. Totals along I-70 will generally range from 4 to 8 inches, with about 8 inches expected near the Eisenhower Tunnel and Vail Pass.

Highway 285 will be messy, with Conifer likely to be one of the hardest-hit areas at 7 to 10 inches.

Snow falls in Telluride, Colorado, on Tuesday. Visit Telluride

Road clearing crews from CDOT will be out across the state during the storm. Drivers should keep a safe distance from snowplows and pay close attention to the messaging on CDOT's alert road signs. They should also make sure their vehicles are winter-ready.