Here's how best to prepare your car for snow and avoid crashes, according to Colorado State Patrol

CBS Colorado's team of meteorologists is expecting snow on the ground on Wednesday morning.

Colorado State Patrol says this is a great time to check your vehicle, while Tuesday is on the drier side, and not to wait until the snow arrives. Troopers say in November 2024, they responded to more than 2,000 crashes due to bad driving conditions in the snow. Troopers say most of the crashes caused were property damage-related.

Troopers say 84% of all of their crashes investigated in November 2024 involved property damage. This caused thousands of dollars in headaches with insurance costs, parts availability, and labor.

Drivers need to check their vehicles now. Troopers are providing these tips to get your vehicle winter-ready. These include:

Maintain Your Tires — the quality of your tires is paramount. All vehicles in Colorado are required to have adequate traction. Colorado defines acceptable tires as those with a tread depth of at least 3/16-inch, and which are rated for either "All weather" or "Mud and Snow." Remember, as the air temperature drops, tire pressure can decrease. Keep an eye on your tire pressure and fill them to reduce the risk of punctures, blowouts, and reduced handling.

Maintain Your Battery — cold weather can strain your battery, so keep your battery fully charged. When possible, park in a warm or protected location (e.g., garage or sheltered spot), use a battery blanket, and avoid short trips that don't allow enough time for your battery to charge fully.

Check Your Fluids — every fluid in your vehicle will help it perform better during colder months. Change your oil and filters, flush and refill coolant/antifreeze, and refill your windshield wiper fluid.

Visibility is Key — don't wait until the first snowfall to get a snowbrush and scraper for your car. And now is the time to put on a fresh set of windshield wipers.

Pack an Emergency Kit — getting caught in a snowstorm doesn't just happen when traveling in the mountains. Whether sitting in a line due to a crash, waiting due to a road closed due to conditions, or sliding off and getting stuck, your kit may save your life. Be sure to have a first-aid kit, shovel, thermal blanket, and snacks.

When a driver gets stuck in traffic or even in a crash, there is no ETA on how long they will be stuck there.

"Realistically, driving on a dry road, driving on a snow-covered or even icy road are not the same," Colorado State Patrol Sgt. Ivan Alvarado said. "We all know that, so we should drive differently. That means you need to slow down because you cannot keep driving at the same speed that you were driving three months ago, when it was great."

Alvarado is reminding all drivers about the Move Over Law. This means you either need to slow down or move over a lane when you see an emergency vehicle, disabled vehicle, or tow truck on the side of the road.

Drivers should let someone know where they are at all times. If something were to happen, at least someone knows where to send emergency responders to make sure you are safe.