Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado prepares for big changes as snow moves back into the state

By Alex Lehnert

/ CBS Colorado

Snow and cold finish the week for Colorado with warnings and advisories already posted
Snow and cold finish the week for Colorado with warnings and advisories already posted 04:25

"If you don't like the weather, wait five minutes." We've all heard the saying before, and today that will ring quite true as Colorado prepares for a big shift in our weather pattern.

It has been above-average with mostly dry days across the state, but by Thursday night, that all changes.

fawd-details.png
CBS

Fire weather for some will turn to Winter Weather Advisories as a cold front advances in late Thursday.

That front brings a dramatic drop in our temperatures and will bring heavy, wet snow to the state.

co-today-highs.png
CBS

High temperatures on Thursday afternoon will be roughly 10 to 15 degrees warmer than normal across the state, climbing into the low 70s for the Denver metro area.

Wind speeds will also increase throughout the day.

red-flag-warning.png
CBS

Red Flag Warnings will be in place from late morning Thursday into the evening hours as relative humidity drops and winds pick up.

For Central Colorado areas closer to the I-70 corridor, winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Further south, wind speeds could gust as high as 60 mph.

all-winter-alerts-no-totals.png
CBS

By tonight, some of those Red Flag Warnings will turn to Winter Weather Advisories, illustrating the dramatic shift in our weather pattern.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings will be in place across the foothills, Palmer Divide, and into the high country from Thursday night through Saturday, with snow moving in.

On average, totals in the mountains will reach 6-12" for most areas, with some places picking up a little more than 1 ft of fresh new snow.

alex-fr-snow.png
CBS

Roughly 2-6" of snow is expected for the Denver metro area, with higher totals expected in the higher elevations.

The Foothills and Palmer Divide could see 4-10 inches of snow.

extended-am.png
CBS

Snow lingers into the day on Saturday, gradually clearing by the late afternoon.

Temperatures rebound back to near-normal by Easter Sunday. 

Alex Lehnert
alex-lehnert.jpg

First Alert Meteorologist Alex Lehnert provides the weather forecast on CBS Colorado Mornings. Catch her latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado. Check out her bio and send her an email.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.