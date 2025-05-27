Strong to severe storms possible today in Denver and along the I-25 Corridor
Storms are expected to develop between noon and 2 p.m. across Denver and much of the I-25 corridor. The primary threats will be hail up to 1 inch in diameter and wind gusts over 58 mph.
The main window for stronger storms will be from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Not every storm will reach severe levels, but many will still produce small hail and gusty winds. Stay weather aware throughout the afternoon and evening.
It may be a good day to park your car in the garage to be on the safe side.