Strong to severe storms possible today in Denver and along the I-25 Corridor

Our active weather pattern continues bringing more severe weather threats to Colorado

Our active weather pattern continues bringing more severe weather threats to Colorado

Our active weather pattern continues bringing more severe weather threats to Colorado

Strong to severe storms are possible today in Denver and along the I-25 Corridor.

Storms are expected to develop between noon and 2 p.m. across Denver and much of the I-25 corridor. The primary threats will be hail up to 1 inch in diameter and wind gusts over 58 mph.

CBS

The main window for stronger storms will be from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

CBS

Not every storm will reach severe levels, but many will still produce small hail and gusty winds. Stay weather aware throughout the afternoon and evening.

It may be a good day to park your car in the garage to be on the safe side.