Strong to severe storms possible today in Denver and along the I-25 Corridor

By
Joe Ruch
Joe Ruch
First Alert Meteorologist
Joe Ruch is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch his latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado.
Joe Ruch

CBS Colorado

Our active weather pattern continues bringing more severe weather threats to Colorado
Our active weather pattern continues bringing more severe weather threats to Colorado

Strong to severe storms are possible today in Denver and along the I-25 Corridor.

Storms are expected to develop between noon and 2 p.m. across Denver and much of the I-25 corridor. The primary threats will be hail up to 1 inch in diameter and wind gusts over 58 mph.

spc-day-1.png
CBS

The main window for stronger storms will be from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. 

co-futurecast-joeshort.png
CBS

Not every storm will reach severe levels, but many will still produce small hail and gusty winds. Stay weather aware throughout the afternoon and evening.

It may be a good day to park your car in the garage to be on the safe side. 

