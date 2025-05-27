Watch CBS News
A brief tornado hit northeast Colorado Tuesday and caused damage, more severe storms expected Wednesday

After several days of severe weather popping over eastern Colorado, we can add Tuesday into the list of rough weather days. The combination of lots of atmospheric moisture and the heat of the day helped to super-charge a thunderstorm over Weld and Morgan counties Tuesday afternoon, sparking the development of a tornado near New Raymer in northeastern Colorado.

There were no injuries reported from the tornado touchdown, which occurred just about 5 miles south of New Raymer near the Morgan County line at approximately 4:57 p.m.

The storm also dropped quarter size hail in the town of New Raymer.

Another afternoon of severe storms is possible on Wednesday from Denver out to Kansas and down into southeastern Colorado.

