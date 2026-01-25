Watch CBS News
Local News

Snowy, cold conditions prompt some Colorado schools to go on delayed start for Monday

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

Extremely cold conditions in Colorado along with some light, accumulating snow have prompted some school districts to go on a delayed start to start the week.

reinforcing shot of cold air blasted across the Front Range on Sunday. In Denver, snow began falling during the Broncos game at Empower Field at Mile High.  

AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos
Crew members clear the field of snow during the fourth quarter in the AFC Championship Playoff game between the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026. Justin Edmonds / Getty Images

Schools that will be on a delayed start include the Weld RE-5J School District and the Thompson School District in Northern Colorado. The Thompson district posted a message on its website tsd.org saying "morning bus pick-up will be two hours later than the normal pick-up time."

See CBS Colorado's full list of school closings and delays.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue