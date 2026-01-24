Arctic air, snow could impact Denver for Broncos AFC Championship game

A reinforcing shot of cold air will be in place for the Denver Broncos game Sunday, and even some light snow is possible with kickoff set for 1 p.m.

Temperatures downtown will be near 20 degrees at kickoff, but wind chills will make it feel closer to 9 degrees. By halftime, temperatures dip into the upper teens with wind chills near 5 degrees. As the game wraps up, wind chills could fall to zero or even below.

The bottom line: it will be downright frigid. Bundle up and dress as if you're heading out to ski.

A wave of light snow is expected to develop shortly after kickoff. The snow will be light and fluffy, with limited accumulations, but it may blow around in a light breeze.

Confidence increases between 3 and 4 p.m. for more widespread snow across the Denver metro area and much of the Front Range. Most areas can expect around 1 to 2 inches.

It may be perfect AFC Championship football weather, but it will not be ideal for the commute home. Any snow that falls will accumulate, creating slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses. Snow should taper off by 10 p.m., leaving bitterly cold air in place overnight.