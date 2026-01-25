Denver Broncos lose to New England Patriots in AFC Championship game in cold, snowy conditions at Mile High

The Broncos season is over after a 10-7 loss to the New England Patriots in Sunday's AFC Championship game. It was the first time the Broncos have ever lost a home playoff game to New England.

Mack Hollins #13 of the New England Patriots makes a catch against Dre Greenlaw #57 of the Denver Broncos during the third quarter in the AFC Championship game at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026. Justin Edmonds / Getty Images

The temperature at kickoff at Empower Field at Mile High for the AFC Championship was 26 degrees and with wind chill it felt like 17. In the second half, temperatures dipped into the teens and snow began falling and accumulating on the field late in the third quarter.

Jarrett Stidham finished the game with 133 passing yards, a touchdown, an interception (and a turnover on a backward pass) in a somewhat disappointing performance for the quarterback, who was making his first-ever start in a playoff game. It was Stidham first start in any NFL game since 2023.

Denver's defense was tough as it has been throughout most of this season, limiting Maye and the Patriots offense to only 10 points. But the Denver offense couldn't keep pace, failing to score in the game's final three quarters.

Some accomplishments by Broncos during the game included:

- Wide receiver Courtland Sutton caught his first career touchdown pass in the playoffs. It came in the first quarter on a 6 yard pass by Stidham.

- Linebacker Que Robinson recorded his first career postseason sack in the first half when he sacked Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

The Broncos have now played in 11 AFC Championship games and they have a 8-3 record in those games, with a 6-2 mark at home.

With Sunday's loss, the Broncos now have a 4-2 record against New England in the playoffs.

Denver ends their season with a 15-4 record.