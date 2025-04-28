Relative says U.S. citizens taken into ICE custody after DEA raid in Colorado Springs

Walls and windows are boarded up at an event center in Colorado Springs after the DEA, alongside various other federal and local law enforcement agencies, raided an "underground nightclub" over the weekend, taking more than 100 undocumented immigrants into custody. On Sunday, family members and friends came to the scene to try to account for friends and family as well as locate cars left behind.

At least 114 people who are allegedly in the United States unlawfully were arrested at a party in Colorado Springs early Sunday morning, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration. DEA officials went on to say that active duty U.S. military personnel were at the party, some working private security and others as patrons. We do not yet know the status or number of military members at the event.

The DEA shared in a news conference Sunday morning what they were looking for as part of a months-long investigation with other law enforcement agencies.

"What we have found is, number one, they're operating illegally, right? There's no business license, there's no liquor license, but in addition, we're always finding drug trafficking in these clubs. We're seeing acts of violence inside the club, outside the club, prostitution as well," Special Agent in Charge for the DEA Rocky Mountain field division, Jonathan Pullen, said.

Marvin Melgar says he was one of hundreds of people there when the authorities arrived. Melgar says he was detained for hours as he says officials separated attendees who had identification or not and processed them. Melgar says he was later released.

"It was actually pretty scary. They were a bit too rough on everybody," Melgar told KKTV, "I had my hands behind my back and my shoulders were hurting like hurting so bad."

Later Sunday night, the DEA shared on X, "Only those here illegally or those with warrants were taken into custody. Most partygoers were eventually released."

But Patricia Rodriguez says her nieces and nephews are U.S. citizens and were also at the party and taken into custody. Rodriguez says she doesn't know what to do and if the family should get lawyers involved. Rodriguez also told CBS Colorado that her nephew is now in the hospital after the gas complicated past medical issues.

"Y qué pasa que va a seguir si están en inmigración va qué va a ser? Vamos a agarrar abogados. Qué proceso sigue ella ciudadana? El sobrino mío, que está en el hospital también es, mi hija también."

Rodriguez also told CBS Colorado on Sunday that her loved ones were scared and alone without their parents, and believes what's happening to them is not just.

"Y ya se los habían llevado. Ahorita están los niños solos, por eso tenemos prisa para irnos están los niños de ellos solos, solos. Tenemos que investigar qué está pasando, o sea, no es justo, no merecemos esto no es justo."

CBS Colorado has reached out to ICE officials to clarify if any U.S. citizens were ever taken into custody as a result of this operation, as well as the status of those arrested.

The Colorado Springs People's Coalition says they are organizing a protest on Tuesday as they ask for a town hall with local leadership to discuss what happened.